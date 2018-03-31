Quantcast

Winning ticket for Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Winning ticket for Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million has been sold in New Jersey.
  
Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.
  
The New Jersey Lottery said Saturday on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at a Riverdale, Morris County, Lukoil station. Riverdale is in northeastern New Jersey, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) outside of New York City.
  
It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one had matched all six numbers since January.
  
The $521 million is the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.
  
Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:43:00 GMT
    King Soopers on 29th Street in PuebloKing Soopers on 29th Street in Pueblo

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

    A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.  King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store. 

  • Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:44:45 GMT

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

  • Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:32:51 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?