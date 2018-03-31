Quantcast

Limited license big game application deadline fast approaching

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO -

The deadline for Colorado hunters to apply for a big game limited hunting license is fast approaching.

The application deadline is midnight on April 3, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters planning to apply to start the process as soon as possible.

The agency said that waiting until the last minute can pose challenges for hunters due to staff availability and support.

CPW launched a new, integrated online purchasing system this year, and while the majority of transactions have been successful, the agency said that with a new system, there are always challenges and unforeseen hiccups. 

"As advanced as our new system is, and regardless of how well it has worked so far, there is no system in existence that will work perfectly out of the box," said Cory Chick, License Services Manager. "Especially this first year, we urge hunters to do their part by logging on today and making sure any holdups are addressed right now, not at the last minute."

CPW recommends that all hunters take the time to read all directions on the website before applying. There are also instructional videos and step by step guides for the application process on the CPW site.

Hunters with questions or minimal experience with computers also have several other options to get help with the application process. One option is to visit any of the CPW offices across the state. Another option is to contact the CPW Call Center at 1-303-297-1192, or call the agency's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-244-5613.

CPW asks that customers calling one of the hotline numbers be patient, as call volume is extremely high this time of year.

