CSU-Pueblo Bass Fishing Team wins state title, qualifies for nationals

Tyler Dumas
PUEBLO -

With a first place victory in the 2018 Colorado B.A.S.S. Nation College tournament, the Colorado State University-Pueblo Bass Fishing Team has qualified for nationals.

The 2018 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship will be held on Lake Tenkiller in Talequah, Oklahoma on July 19th. The CSU-Pueblo team will be making it's first trip to the national tournament since the team's inception in 2015.

Team members Austin Miles and Cooper Brown secured the team's top ranking by landing a two-day total of 14 lbs. 6oz at the state tournament held on Pueblo Reservoir on March 17th and 18th.

At the state tournament, CSU-Pueblo defeated CSU-Fort Collins, who came in second, as well as teams from Fort Lewis College and Colorado Mesa University.

“Even on our home lake, it was not easy to catch (fish) with water temps ranging from 39 to 43 degrees. . . but with hard work, and good teamwork, we figured out a pattern,” Miles said. “It was a huge honor being a part of the first ever college tournament in Colorado. To come away with the win is truly awesome.”

In order to fund the trip to the national championship in Oklahoma, the team has created a GoFundMe account with a goal of $2,000 to pay for expenses. The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/csu-pueblo-bass-team-travel-cost or on the team's Facebook page.

