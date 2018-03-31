Saturday Morning Weather: Cooler, Still Above Average

Today's Forecast:

Cooler than Friday, but still above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60's for most areas this afternoon. Clouds will be variable throughout the day with breezy winds this afternoon/evening as a cold front moves in. Occasional gusts over 20 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 28. Slightly cooler today with breezy winds this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High - 69; Low - 29. Clouds at times with a breezy afternoon/evening.

CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 31. Still above average with areas of clouds at times.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 54; Low - 26. A bit cooler today and breezy pm.

TRI-LAKES: High - 50's; Low - 20's. Slightly cooler but still above average with areas of clouds.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - 20's. Still above average with breezy winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60's; Low - 30's. Areas of clouds and still above average.

NEXT WEEK:

Slightly cooler for Easter Sunday behind a cold front. Temperatures will be in the 20's and 30's for any sunrise services. Highs will be mainly in the 50's with breezy winds at times. Monday will be the warmest day of the next week with highs in the 70's to near 80°. It'll be a windy day with high fire danger for many areas. A big temperatures drop into Tuesday with highs only in the 40's and 50's. Quickly back into the 60's and 70's for the rest of the week. In terms of precipitation, the Pikes Peak Region will have a slightly chance to see minor shower activity Monday night into early Tuesday. A slightly more widespread chance looks to arrive by Friday into Saturday, which we'll be monitoring closely.