Pot shops across Colorado accepting debit and credit cards

The marijuana industry has a new service in paying for pot, dispensaries across the state are starting to accept debit and credit cards.

Paying with a card versus cash can be more convenient for many customers. But for the marijuana industry in Colorado, it's an important benchmark.

For over a year, local medical dispensary 'TweedLeaf' has been trying to make it easier for patients to get their medical marijuana, by offering an alternative payment option. "It is a convenience thing for sure," said a staff member.

Staff members also say the payment option is much safer. "Handling all this cash is very dangerous for this type of industry. It's a high risk. It's dangerous for the budtenders and it's dangerous for the patient."

Banks are hesitant to open accounts with dispensaries due to the fear of losing their FDIC insurance, since under federal law, marijuana is still a Schedule 1 Drug.

While the dispensary didn't say which bank agreed to process all of their transactions, News 5 was told it's a private bank. The dispensary only runs cards as debit transactions, as it allows people to still be able to budget.

Staff said this service is more than just a convenience, it represents progress in Colorado's marijuana industry. "I remember when I first got into this industry, half the time trying to go in and get change just to be able to do business because you had to do cash was difficult getting out of any bank. [They'd say] 'Oh, you don't have an account with us.' 'You won't let us have one.' So it was a catch 22 for a long time."

While some patients still prefer to pay with cash, others are happy they no longer have to carry any on them. "Being able to come in and swipe your card--it just minimizes risk at the end of the day," said a staff member.

Each dispensary is different as far as what kind of cards they'll take. There are actually several dozen dispensaries in Denver that accept credit cards.