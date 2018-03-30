Nuggets win overtime thriller 126-125

Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
Multiple agencies responded to a fast-moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained a little after 5:30 p.m. El Paso County officials said the fire was estimated at 35 acres.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
