Quantcast

Nuggets win overtime thriller 126-125 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Nuggets win overtime thriller 126-125

Posted: Updated:

Paul Millsap scored a season-high 36 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-125 in overtime on Friday night.
  
Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Will Barton added 18 points for the Nuggets, who had lost two straight and desperately needed the win for the Western conference playoff race. Denver entered the night two games out of the No. 8 spot.
  
Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, but he missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation. Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points and Jerami Grant added 16 for the Thunder, who have lost four of five. Those losses have been by a combined nine points, with none by more than four.
  
Denver led 122-121 in overtime and had the ball before the Thunder tied up Jamal Murray and forced a jump ball with 15 seconds left. The Thunder got possession on the jump ball, but Denver's Mason Plumlee blocked Grant's layup. Millsap made two free throws at the other end to put Denver up 124-121.
  
Paul George was fouled with 4.6 seconds left. He made the first free throw, then the Thunder were called for a lane violation on George's intentional miss. Barton made two free throws on the other end to seal it.
  
Millsap scored 15 points in the first half to give Denver a 62-58 lead. The Nuggets scored the first six points of the second half, including two buckets by Millsap, to go up 10. The Nuggets expanded their lead to 15 later in the quarter and took a 92-79 advantage into the fourth.
  
Oklahoma City's reserves helped the Thunder climb back into the game. Westbrook tied the game at 94 on a drive when the Nuggets were called for goaltending, and the Thunder finally took a 99-97 lead on a 3-pointer by Grant.
  
Barton made a layup with nine seconds left to tie the score at 114. Westbrook missed a deep three in the closing seconds, and the game went to overtime.
  
___
  
TIP-INS
  
Nuggets: Shot 52.2 percent in the first half. ... F Wilson Chandler left the game with a nose contusion. ...  G Gary Harris missed his seventh straight game with a right knee strain. Coach Michael Malone said he expects Harris to miss at least another week.
  
Thunder: Opened the game with a 9-0 lead. ... Made just 15 of 26 free throws. ... Made a franchise-record 20 3-pointers.
  
UP NEXT
  
The Nuggets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
  
The Thunder play at the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

    Friday, March 30 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-03-30 21:44:45 GMT

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

    Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

  • Fast-moving wildfire quickly contained in Yoder

    Fast-moving wildfire quickly contained in Yoder

    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:16:39 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to a fast-moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained a little after 5:30 p.m. El Paso County officials said the fire was estimated at 35 acres.

    Multiple agencies responded to a fast-moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained a little after 5:30 p.m. El Paso County officials said the fire was estimated at 35 acres.

  • Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-30 18:32:51 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?