Easter dangers for pets

Easter weekend is quickly approaching, but some Easter favorites can be downright dangerous for pets.

It's not just chocolate that pet owners have to worry about, as chocolate is one of the number one issues for dogs. Eating through candy wrappers can cause obstruction and even poisoning to your four-legged loved ones.

Sugar-free gum or different sweet treats can also be a danger as they contain a sweetener called Xylitol, which can be deadly. 

Plastic grass is a huge risk to cats, so cat owners should opt for the paper variety or skip it all together. 

But the most overlooked pet hazard, the Easter ham. 

"People want to treat their dogs and they cut off a piece of it, what do they usually cut off, the fatty part that they don't want to eat and that can lead to vomiting and diarrhea, but more seriously pancreatitis can be a very very deadly issue and it can be very hard to recover from," said Veterinarian Michael Petty.

Finally, Easter lilies are incredibly toxic and can lead to death in cats. 

If your pet does get into any of the things that could pose a danger to them, call an emergency vet line or take them to the nearest pet hospital.

