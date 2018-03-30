Quantcast

Safari group has close encounter with some cheetahs

A video was taken of a group on Safari in Serengeti who got a little too close to a some cheetahs.

The video shows a cheetah on the hood of the car and then one who made it's way into the backseat.

The guide told the people in the car to keep still and breathe slowly. 

The cheetahs eventually went on their way.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the encounter. 

