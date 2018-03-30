Safari group has close encounter with some cheetahs

A video was taken of a group on Safari in Serengeti who got a little too close to a some cheetahs.
The video shows a cheetah on the hood of the car and then one who made it's way into the backseat.
The guide told the people in the car to keep still and breathe slowly.
The cheetahs eventually went on their way.
Luckily, no one was hurt during the encounter.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
Multiple agencies responded to a fast moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. As of 5:38 p.m. the fire was contained. El Paso County officials said the fire is estimated at 35 acres.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
