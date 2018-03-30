Colorado man gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was dumped in the mountains west of Denver.



The Denver Post reports 22-year-old Shawrae Butler, of Aurora, was sentenced Thursday for the death of 20-year-old Queen Ashby. He struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit second-degree murder and tampering with a body.



A group of people were doing drugs at Ashby's Aurora apartment when witnesses say Butler shot her in the head April 1, 2017.



Ashby, the mother of a 6-month-old, was found dumped along the side of a road in Clear Creek County a week later.

