Colorado man gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a woman whose body was dumped in the mountains west of Denver.
The Denver Post reports 22-year-old Shawrae Butler, of Aurora, was sentenced Thursday for the death of 20-year-old Queen Ashby. He struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit second-degree murder and tampering with a body.
A group of people were doing drugs at Ashby's Aurora apartment when witnesses say Butler shot her in the head April 1, 2017.
Ashby, the mother of a 6-month-old, was found dumped along the side of a road in Clear Creek County a week later.
Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you. The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
Multiple agencies responded to a fast moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. As of 5:38 p.m. the fire was contained. El Paso County officials said the fire is estimated at 35 acres.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
