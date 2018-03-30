King Soopers to stop HomeShop delivery service

A service that people relied on in Pueblo will soon be discontinued.

King Soopers says it will stop its home delivery service on April 28. The market says the need for quicker delivery was in higher demand and it is switching to curbside pickup at the grocery store.

It's an announcement that has some people pretty upset.

Fay Rutledge said, '"When this came up I said "Oh my gosh now what am I going to do?"'

It was almost two weeks ago when Rutledge got some bad news from the ladies who deliver groceries to her home.

"They told me that as of April 28 I am no longer going to get HomeShop."

It's a service through King Soopers and a life-saver for Rutledge.

"King Soopers has been a great help. I mean, that just took one thing off my mind that I didn't need to do...they come right to my door and they put it on my counter so I don't have to lift anything."

The 71-year-old has some hand issues, peripheral neuropathy being one. It causes weakness and pain from nerve damage, making it hard to carry or grip things.

"I'm stuck. I don't drive. I can't drive because of my hands."

Which means Rutledge probably won't use the store's new service-ClickList-set to be available within a year. Customers will order their groceries online, set their pickup time, drive to the store, and employees will load the items into your car.



It's a lot faster than the current HomeShop service, something employees say is outdated and at times, a five-day delivery wait.

Even so, Rutledge is pleading with the store to not turn off HomeShop as it is "critically needed."

Currently, the Senior Resource Development Agency says it can't transport people like Rutledge due to funding issues. It can only serve people with major health problems.

While Rutledge has friends, they can only help her out from time to time.

"It's just been a big question mark what I'm going to do."

There is some concern that ClickList will be more expensive. King Soopers say HomeShop costs $11.95. ClickList will actually be free for the first three orders and then only $4.95 after that.

In regards to the switch, an employee said, "We do our best to be everything to everyone and are working towards solutions for the near future."