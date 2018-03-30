Quantcast

Noor Salman acquitted in Pulse nightclub shooting

A jury has acquitted Noor Salman of all charges related to her alleged involvement in the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Salman was charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, and faced life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors alleged Salman knew her husband, Omar Mateen, was stockpiling weapons, watching ISIS videos online and scouting locations including Disney and the Pulse night club where he carried out the massacre.

Their case relied on a "confession" that came after more than 11 hours of questioning without a lawyer present.

Defense attorneys argued Salman's statements were coerced and that there was no evidence to support the accusations.

"The government didn't deliver on its promises, and this was a case where the more we learned the better Noor Salman looked," defense attorney Charles Swift said after the verdict. 

Mateen's attack on the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016 killed 49 people and wounded 58 more. He was eventually killed by police.

