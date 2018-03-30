Home insurance rates in Colorado increases among highest in the nation

Wildfires and other natural disasters are resulting in higher home insurance rates in Colorado. "The last numbers I heard, I think we're the 3rd highest of fastest increasing home insurance in the entire United States," said Edgin Insurance & Financial, Owner, Robert Edgin.

A 20 year veteran of the insurance business in Colorado, Edgin not only confirms increases but also says it is a trend. The largest contributing factor is natural disasters. "We've got the second most hail claims in the United States. We've got the second highest risk for wildfire in the United States."

Growth and development are also factors. Supplies and construction workers are in high demand. It drives up prices for repair. A lot of people are also building larger houses and adding expensive things like high tech to their homes.

Edgin says many have already seen the increases, and if not, will sometime soon. He is seeing hikes between ten to thirty percent.

He is also spending a lot of time with clients reevaluating their policy. Changes can take away some of the sting from increases. Also be smart. "We recommend having the proper coverage at the best rate, because having cheap insurance now, can end up costing you a lot of money if you have to file a claim." The recommendation is reevaluating your insurance coverage in the range of every one to three years.