Allegiant Air to no longer fly out of Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Airport announced that Allegiant Air will no longer fly out of Colorado Springs.

Allegiant and Colorado Springs will end their 16 year partnership in April. While passenger traffic is up 17 percent at the airport, there is a lack of demand in the area for the nonstop route to Las Vegas.

This is in part due to the fact that Allegiant is not the only airline to offer this service, as Frontier offers a cheaper flight to Las Vegas, the airport said. These factors have caused the airline to pull it's service.

Here is a statement from Allegiant:

Our decision to end service from Colorado Springs was based entirely on a lack of demand in the area. We are grateful for over a decade of partnership with Colorado Springs Airport. At our highest frequency of service at Colorado Springs Airport, we were flying about 7 roundtrip flights a week, when we had Las Vegas and Long Beach service. It was most often 2-4 round trips a week to Las Vegas for the duration of our time there.

Airport officials however do not believe this will have much of an impact, nor will it affect the increase in numbers this year. "This dark spot with Allegiant leaving is not something we're happy about, but again, we're not losing the destination and our guess is that our overall numbers will not be impacted by the departure," said Gregg Phillips-Director of Aviation for Colorado Springs Airport.

Now that the competition for Frontier's low prices to Vegas is leaving, the airport is unsure if Frontier prices will go through any changes.

The last flight for Allegiant is scheduled at the end of April.

The airport also announced new services to multiple destinations starting in April. According to a release, on April 8, a new service to Seattle, Washington, Minneapolis-Saint Paul and an additional nonstop service to Atlanta will start. On April 9, a new route to San Antonio is said to begin.

For more information on local flights, visit the Colorado Springs Airport website.

RELATED:

Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in passenger traffic