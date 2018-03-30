Wildfire in Yoder now contained, evacuees able to return home

Multiple agencies responded to a fast moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon.

As of 5:38 p.m. crews are beginning to mop up since the fire is now contained.

El Paso County officials said the fire is estimated at 35 acres.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for all residents from Yoder to Edison, and north of Sandborn to Highway 94. According to El Paso County, 40 residents and 60 structures are included in the evacuation area.

As of 6:39 p.m. all evacuations have been lifted and residents are able to return home. El Paso County officials said 35 residents were impacted.

Evacuees were able to stay at the Edison Junior and Senior High School at 14550 Edison Road in Yoder.

Winds and temperatures were both factors in fighting the fire. No structures have been lost in the fire.

(Evacuation map)