Fast-moving wildfire quickly contained in Yoder

YODER -

Multiple agencies responded to a fast-moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon.

The fire was quickly contained a little after 5:30 p.m. El Paso County officials said the fire was estimated at 35 acres.

Mandatory evacuations were in place for all residents from Yoder to Edison, and north of Sandborn to Highway 94.  According to El Paso County, 40 residents and 60 structures are included in the evacuation area.

As of 6:39 p.m. all evacuations were lifted and residents were able to return home. El Paso County officials said 35 residents were impacted. 

Evacuees were able to stay at the Edison Junior and Senior High School at 14550 Edison Road in Yoder. 

There is a possibility some outhouses were lost in the fire, that has yet to be confirmed.

Winds and temperatures were both factors in fighting the fire. 

(Evacuation map)

