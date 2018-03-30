Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you.

The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.

The position is available on the Netflix website.

The company says some of the qualifications for applicants include passion about movies and TV with a knowledge of the entertainment industry, ability to meet tight deadlines, experience in content analysis, and more.

The current available position does require proficiency in Japanese.

For more on the position or to apply, visit Netflix' website.