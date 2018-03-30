Netflix hiring people to watch TV shows and movies

Want to get paid to binge-watch Netflix? Well, the company has an opportunity for you.
The position title is 'editorial analyst' where potential employee responsibilities would include watching, researching, rating, and writing analysis for movie TV content, along with quality assurance review of content.
The position is available on the Netflix website.
The company says some of the qualifications for applicants include passion about movies and TV with a knowledge of the entertainment industry, ability to meet tight deadlines, experience in content analysis, and more.
The current available position does require proficiency in Japanese.
For more on the position or to apply, visit Netflix' website.
Multiple agencies responded to a fast moving wildfire in Yoder Friday afternoon. As of 5:38 p.m. crews are beginning to mop up since the forward progress on the fire has been stopped.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.
