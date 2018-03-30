Pueblo man arrested after deputies discover guns, drugs, and cash

A Pueblo man was arrested after detectives discovered over 20 guns, $20,000 in drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash in a storefront.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said 43-year old Phillip W. Key was arrested Thursday night after a search warrant was executed at a Bessemer storefront in Pueblo. Detectives were patrolling in the 600 block of West Northern Ave when they spotted Key, who had an active warrant out of El Paso County.

The sheriff's office said Key rents the storefront at that location, and discovered he had two handguns in his possession, one of which was reported stolen. Since Key was in possession of weapons as a convicted felon, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the building at 617 West Northern Avenue.

Upon executing the search warrant, 23 guns, approximately two ounces of heroin, 3/4 pound of methamphetamine, several rounds of ammunition, and cash were found, according to deputies.

Deputies said Key was then arrested on two counts of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of weapons by a previous offender, possession of a dangerous weapon and more. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.