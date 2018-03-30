Denver Zoo welcomes newest member of orangutan family

The Denver Zoo welcomed a new member of it's endangered Sumatran orangutan family.
Baby Cerah was welcomed on Sunday, March 25, her name means 'bright' in Indonesian and is often used in reference to sunshine, said the zoo. Cerah was born under her mom Nias and dad Berani.
The Zoo said her birth was natural and uneventful, but both mom and baby are in good health. They are being given some time to rest, bond, and allow baby Cerah the time to receive the proper care and nourishment.
Nias became a member of the Denver Zoo family in 2005, Berani was welcomed in 2017, according to the zoo. The two were paired together under a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program, which oversees population management.
The Denver Zoo said the couple met in July of 2017, and in less than a month conceived the new member of the family.
Cerah is expected to make her debut to the public in the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
When crews first reported seeing smoke at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, fire trucks from five different agencies responded within minutes on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials say the quick, coordinated response likely kept the flames from spreading out of control.
When crews first reported seeing smoke at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, fire trucks from five different agencies responded within minutes on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials say the quick, coordinated response likely kept the flames from spreading out of control.