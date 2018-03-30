Denver Zoo welcomes newest member of orangutan family

Quantcast

The Denver Zoo welcomed a new member of it's endangered Sumatran orangutan family. 

Baby Cerah was welcomed on Sunday, March 25, her name means 'bright' in Indonesian and is often used in reference to sunshine, said the zoo. Cerah was born under her mom Nias and dad Berani. 

The Zoo said her birth was natural and uneventful, but both mom and baby are in good health. They are being given some time to rest, bond, and allow baby Cerah the time to receive the proper care and nourishment.

Nias became a member of the Denver Zoo family in 2005, Berani was welcomed in 2017, according to the zoo. The two were paired together under a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program, which oversees population management. 

The Denver Zoo said the couple met in July of 2017, and in less than a month conceived the new member of the family. 

Cerah is expected to make her debut to the public in the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama. 

