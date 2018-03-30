Colorado Springs Airport sees increase in passenger traffic

The Colorado Springs Airport says passenger traffic is up 17 percent from the beginning of the year to the end of February.

According a release, a total of 255,477 passengers traveled through the airport, which is a 17.2 percent increase from the beginning of last year to February. The total includes 126,833 passengers who traveled through the airport in February alone.

Frontier Airlines reported 38,550 passengers in year-to-date traffic, which is a significant 64.7 percent increase from last year.

The airport will also offer some new services to multiple destinations in April. According to a release, on April 8, a new service to Seattle, Washington, Minneapolis-Saint Paul and an additional nonstop service to Atlanta will start. On April 9, a new route to San Antonio is said to begin.

At the end of April, Allegiant will no longer offer flights from COS, this is due to low market demand, according to COS. “It is unfortunate and we hate to see any carrier leave the airport. We would welcome them back,” said Greg Phillips, Aviation Director for Colorado Springs Airport.

The Colorado Springs Airport offers 13 nonstop flights on five different airlines, including Delta, United, Allegiant, Frontier, and American. The destinations are to Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles.

All Southern Colorado residents are urged to "look before you book" for all business and leisure travel needs.

For more on flight information, visit the COS website.