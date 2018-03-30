Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

Quantcast

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.

According to police, the sighting was reported in the area of Manitou Blvd. and Monument Street.

CSPD said that Colorado Parks and Wildlife was alerted to the situation and are attempting to locate the big cat.

According to wildlife officials, mountain lion sightings have increased in recent years due to an increased human population. An increase in deer population has also contributed to more sightings.

If you encounter a mountain lion, there are a few simple tips to follow:

  • Travel in groups when walking or hiking through mountain lion country and make plenty of noise
  • Stay calm and speak slowly and loudly if you encounter a mountain lion
  • Do not turn your back and back away slowly. Running away may trigger a lion's instinct to attack
  • Make yourself as large as possible. Raise your arms and wave them around slowly. Open your jacket if you have one. Do not crouch down
  • If you are attacked, fight back. Protect your neck and throat. Many people have fought off lions with whatever they could grab or even bare hands

