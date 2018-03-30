Mountain lion spotted on west side of Colorado Springs

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported a mountain lion sighting on the west side of Colorado Springs.

According to police, the sighting was reported in the area of Manitou Blvd. and Monument Street.

CSPD said that Colorado Parks and Wildlife was alerted to the situation and are attempting to locate the big cat.

According to wildlife officials, mountain lion sightings have increased in recent years due to an increased human population. An increase in deer population has also contributed to more sightings.

If you encounter a mountain lion, there are a few simple tips to follow: