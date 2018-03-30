Quantcast

US official says American killed in Syria attack

BEIRUT (AP) -

A U.S. defense official says one of the two troops with the U.S.-led coalition who were killed in a roadside bomb attack in Syria was an American.
  
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not yet been publicly released, did not give the nationality of the second military member.
  
Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military said two coalition personnel were killed and five others wounded by a roadside bomb in Syria without specifying where exactly the attack occurred.
  
The U.S. official said no additional information about the American would be immediately available.

