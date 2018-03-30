Quantcast

Ex-FBI agent: child predator killed Colorado woman, not husband - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Ex-FBI agent: child predator killed Colorado woman, not husband

Posted: Updated:
GOLDEN (AP) -

A former FBI agent believes a Colorado woman wasn't killed by her husband but by a child predator targeting her 6-year-old daughter.
  
John Larsen testified Thursday in the second murder trial of Michael Blagg, who is accused of killing his wife Jennifer Blagg in 2001.
  
Michael Blagg says he came home from work in November 2001 and found a blood-soaked mattress in the couple's bedroom and both his wife and daughter Abby missing. Jennifer Blagg's body was later found in a landfill but Abby has never been found.
  
Larsen said the suspect moved Jennifer Blagg's body to focus suspicion on Michael Blagg. Had it remained at the home, the investigation's focus would have shifted to Abby.
  
Blagg's 2004 murder conviction was overturned because a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pueblo West home suffers heavy damage from fire

    Pueblo West home suffers heavy damage from fire

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:43:15 GMT

    A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.

    A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.

  • State Treasurer's Office will auction off unclaimed memorabilia and coins in April

    State Treasurer's Office will auction off unclaimed memorabilia and coins in April

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:39:41 GMT

    Does the State of Colorado owe you money?  In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.

    Does the State of Colorado owe you money?  In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.

  • Gift shop, outbuilding destroyed in Bishop Castle Fire

    Gift shop, outbuilding destroyed in Bishop Castle Fire

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:15:29 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?