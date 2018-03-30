Ex-FBI agent: child predator killed Colorado woman, not husband

A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
When crews first reported seeing smoke at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, fire trucks from five different agencies responded within minutes on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials say the quick, coordinated response likely kept the flames from spreading out of control.
