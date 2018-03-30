Police: telephone scam likely cause of kidnapping scare

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a reported kidnapping in the 3800 block of Patrick Drive.

According to police, the person who called in the kidnapping had indicated his daughter and grandchildren had been kidnapped. By the time police arrived at the scene on Patrick Drive, the person who reported the kidnapping had left. Police were able to contact the man a short time later at a location not far from Patrick Drive.

Police said that when they contacted the man he was acting erratic and refused to talk to them. As police attempted to talk to the man, he continued to talk on the phone to an unidentified person. Police said they eventually lost contact with the man.

Police continued their investigation and located the man's daughter and grandchildren a short time later. Both the daughter and grandchildren were unharmed.

According to CSPD, the man who reported the kidnapping was likely the victim of a telephone scam in which the unknown suspects claimed to have kidnapped his family members and demanded ransom for their safe return.

CSPD wants to remind citizens that if you encounter a situation like this, you should call 911 immediately and if at all possible stay in a safe location until you are contacted by police.