Harassment probe involving Colorado senator closed

DENVER (AP) -

Colorado's Republican Senate president, Kevin Grantham, has closed a sexual misconduct investigation involving Sen. Jack Tate, a suburban Denver Republican.
  
Colorado Politics reports that Grantham informed Tate of the decision in a letter on Thursday.
  
Grantham said harassment allegations made by a former intern against don't reach the level of sexual misconduct.
  
He said he made that determination after consulting with a third-party investigative firm that looked into the claims.
  
KUNC-FM first reported allegations that Tate acted inappropriately and made inappropriate remarks toward the former intern.
  
Tate denied wrongdoing. He was one of five Colorado lawmakers accused of harassment. One of them, Rep. Steve Lebsock, was expelled in March.

