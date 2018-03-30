Donation center opens for victims of townhome fire

Today, the community is rallying together to support the nearly 70 people who lost their townhomes, in this week's massive fire in Colorado Springs.

At the Seventh-day Adventist Church families will be able to get anything they may need, from clothes and bedding to household goods. Plus, it's all for free!

There's already a ton of items for families in need, but they still need more! They're collecting items like bedding, sheets and diapers, but the biggest need right now is business clothes.

"A lot of people have professional positions, that need those clothes," explained Community Services Director for ACSDR Kathy Hayden. "They lost everything in the fire, so they need that to continue in their jobs."

You can drop off items at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Palmer Park Blvd. The donation center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the next 3 to 4 days depending on the need and the amount of donations.

Cash donations are also really important right now, since many of the victims did not have insurance. You can donate to cscono.org or you can take money to Poor Richards or any ANB Bank.