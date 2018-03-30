Donation center opens for victims of townhome fire

A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
When crews first reported seeing smoke at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, fire trucks from five different agencies responded within minutes on Thursday afternoon. Fire officials say the quick, coordinated response likely kept the flames from spreading out of control.
