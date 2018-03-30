Quantcast

Governor Hickenlooper issues 17 more pardons

STOCK PHOTO: Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (AP photo) STOCK PHOTO: Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (AP photo)
DENVER (AP) -

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has pardoned 17 people he says have served their time, rebuilt their lives and are contributing to their communities.
  
Hickenlooper made the announcement Thursday.
  
His clemency decisions affect individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses and other crimes - most of them committed decades ago. One burglary case dates to 1963.
  
The convictions made it difficult years later for many to get jobs.
  
Hickenlooper says his review of each clemency petition involved input from crime victims, victim advocates, judges and prosecutors. He has pardoned 40 people out of 170 applications.
  
In November, the term-limited governor said his administration planned to complete reviews of roughly 475 clemency petitions.

