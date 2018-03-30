Hockey game to be held in honor of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm

Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
Does the State of Colorado owe you money? In February, News 5 Investigates revealed that the State Treasurer's Office is holding nearly a billion in assets that doesn't belong to them. The Great Colorado Payback program says its goal is to return the money to its rightful owners, but some people told us that getting their money back has been challenging.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.