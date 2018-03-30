Quantcast

Hockey game to be held in honor of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm

Written By Tyler Dumas
SUPERIOR, CO -

Heath Gumm was a Deputy for the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The 32-year-old was shot and killed in the line of Duty in Thornton on January 25 of this year.

When he wasn't protecting his community, Gumm was an avid hockey player. His team - The Fighting Nemos Hockey Club- will play a game in his honor Saturday.

The game will be a tribute to Deputy Gumm, but also a fundraiser for the Gumm family.

The game will be held this Saturday, at 6 p.m. at Sport Stable Superior.

Tickets to the event are $10, and all proceeds will go to Deputy Gumm's family.

