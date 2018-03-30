Friday morning Weather; A Good Friday

Today's Forecast:
Quiet weather for Good Friday, with a cloudy start, but breezy westerly winds midday result in temps some 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
An area of high pressure out west will keep us a bit warmer today, tonight and tomorrow, but it will be nudged away Saturday evening by a cold front that will clip us with clouds, colder air into early Sunday, and possibly a sprinkle Saturday evening at its passage...but the holiday looks bright and mild too...and in fact, Monday looks incredibly warm.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 40. Early clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
PUEBLO: High - 68; Low - 38. Early clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 39. Early clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 52; Low - 32. Mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
TRI-LAKES: High - 55; Low - 34; Mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
PLAINS: High - 71; Low - 38. Early clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 68; Low - 38. Early clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy & warmer. Mostly clear at night, and mild.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
A weak and dry cold front coming through Saturday evening could potentially bring some sprinkles at that time, however the first half of Saturday will be nice, and Sunday should be just fine as well.
