Cheyenne Mountain State Park fire sets example for dry fire season ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS -

When crews first reported seeing smoke at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, fire trucks from five different agencies responded within minutes on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the quick, coordinated response likely kept the flames from spreading out of control.

"It was just like a big white thick cloud of smoke," Delton Castellaw, a camper said.

This was the scene Castellaw noticed after smelling smoke near his campground.

"The guys down there, they already hooked up their trailer and everything getting ready to leave just in case," he said.

"Should I back my truck up and hitch up my trailer because I didn't know which way it was going to go, even though the wind's blowing that way, you don't know how fast it's going to spread, should I back up? Should I get ready to go?" Malcom Castellaw, a camper said.

Five agencies rushed into the state park to help moments after the Fort Carson Fire Chief noticed the plume of smoke.

"It was burning, there was a lot of smoke, I could see it from the center of the city, but quickly, fire crews got in place and were able to knock down that fire," Capt. Brian Vaughan, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

"And the next thing we know, all of the fire trucks are coming up and these guys did a great job, they had it out, it took them more time to get ready than it did to actually put it out," Castellaw said.

Contained to only a half acre in less than an hour because of the quick response, but fire officials tell News 5 this could have been much worse.

"The outcome could have been quite different and we just have to be cognizant again about what can happen when we have heat sources outside, we'll have to see what investigators find out but the important message is that any heat source outside in our community is a bad heat source," Vaughan said.

They say, even though we've gotten our fair share of snow and rain lately, sometimes, its not enough.

"In Colorado, we get moisture but we dry out so quickly so we have the beneficiary of beautiful plants turning green, grasses growing this time of year but the other side of that is as they grow and the broad leaves are showing themselves, now they dry out and there's just more fuel above ground," he said.

Leaving campers on edge for the likely hot and dry season ahead.

"Living in Colorado, I mean it's scary, especially since we camp now, a lot and so there's that concern," Castellaw said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation at this time but the good news here is that none of the recreational areas, campgrounds or trails were damaged in this fire and the park is still open as usual.

