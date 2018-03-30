Quantcast

Fountain Police arrest man on felony marijuana charges - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fountain Police arrest man on felony marijuana charges

Posted: Updated:
FOUNTAIN -

Fountain Police arrested a 59-year-old man Thursday in connection to an illegal marijuana grow officers raided Wednesday.

Police arrested 59-year-old Martin R. Navas without incident, and he was charged with a felony count of marijuana cultivation.

Officers said they found "multiple pounds" of refined marijuana packaged for distribution in a home in the 2100 block of Reminiscent Circle in Fountain

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gift shop, outbuilding destroyed in Bishop Castle Fire

    Gift shop, outbuilding destroyed in Bishop Castle Fire

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:15:29 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  • Teachers respond to District 60 moving to a four-day school week

    Teachers respond to District 60 moving to a four-day school week

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:41:32 GMT

    District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers. 

    District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers. 

  • Bill to ban 'games of skill' in Colorado

    Bill to ban 'games of skill' in Colorado

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:49:52 GMT

    A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling. 

    A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?