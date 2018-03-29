Donations wanted for those affected by townhome fire

Agencies in the City of Colorado Springs helping fire evacuees are really pushing for monetary donations since many in-kind donation centers have filled up quickly, but there is a donation center is at the 7th Day Adventist Church on Palmer Park Boulevard.

They say they're in need of office clothes for evacuees working professional jobs who lost everything.

And this is just one example of how the city of Colorado Springs is coming together to help these families get back on their feet.

"All the agencies cooperated, it's wonderful, then the job gets done," said Kathy Hayden with the Adventist Community Services Disaster Response team.

"We feel encouraged. We can help so much more by doing it collaboratively versus individually," added Capt. David Kauffman with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is supporting relief efforts by encouraging monetary donations.

"Monetary donations help people to get the things that they need and that they want. Donated goods, while they're wonderful, thoughtful, they aren't necessarily what people want," added Kauffman.

The City of Colorado Springs, in collaboration with the Council of Neighbors and Organizations (or CONO) has set up an online fundraiser to submit those monetary donations. Other locations you can go to drop off monetary donations: all ANB banks and Poor Richards.

"Get donations from people to make sure that we can maybe perhaps provide funding for a month or two months of apartments where they can get into," said Colorado Springs City Councilmember Yolanda Avila.

If you want to drop off in-kind donations, you can do so at the 7th Day Adventist Church on Palmer Park Boulevard.

"I heard this morning that there are two other places taking in donations and they are inundated with donations so we are happy to be here and we hope that people will come and inundate us, too!" exclaimed Hayden.

Despite the need across the community, if there's one thing these agencies are sure of, it's that the city will find a way to meet them.

"We are a giving people," said Colorado Springs City Councilmember Yolanda Avila.

"When we see a need - and I noticed that on all levels - when there's a need, people do come together because people want to help."

The donation center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for next three or four days and those hours may change depending on the need and influx of people and donations.