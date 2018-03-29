Pueblo West home suffers heavy damage from fire

A Pueblo West house is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home's attic Thursday night.

The two people inside the home, located near the intersection of Jaroso Drive and E. Ivory Drive, were able to get out safely, and no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters said they received calls a little before 7 p.m. with the fire showing through the roof of the home. It took firefighters hours to gain control of the fire.

"Unfortunately we have a lot of damage throughout the whole house. The roof is totally gone. Everything kind of caved in. We had to take a defensive approach." said Pueblo West Firefighter Brad Davidson.

Davidson also said the structure caved in on itself, destroying almost everything inside, including vehicles parked inside the garage.

Firefighters fought the blaze from an aerial ladder, and weren't able to go into the home for some time. Davidson said the fire was put out a little after 9:30 p.m., but they are currently walking through the home in an effort to put out hot spots.

Pueblo West firefighters will continue to investigate the fire Friday, but they are not treating it as a criminal investigation.

Pueblo West fire saved the family rabbit from the house fire on Jaroso and Ivory. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/HaEKBd0zJh — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 30, 2018

The people who evacuated are staying with friends who live nearby. Firefighters said they were able to rescue a rabbit inside the home, but they are still looking for cats who were inside.