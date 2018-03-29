Looking to Colorado's future water supply as population booms

An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
