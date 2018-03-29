Quantcast

Looking to Colorado's future water supply as population booms

Growth in Colorado is booming. State census numbers just out, show Colorado's population jumped by around 70,000 people in 2017.

Growth brings discussions about things like housing, tax dollars and congestion, but the number one factor in continued growth is a reliable water supply. "Our job is to make sure that growth isn't curbed because of water supply issues," said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Resource Engineer, Kalsoum Abbas.

When it comes to water supply, Colorado Springs utilities planners look decades into the future. Within the last year they completed what is called an Integrated Water Resources Plan. "That really looked at our future water supply, 50 plus years out. And a big component of that was estimating our future demand based in part on population."

Estimating population is part of a much larger equation looking at a sustainable water supply long into the future. "Climate modeling, we did water supply modeling, hydrological modeling, river conditions and water exchange modeling."

The supply is strong right now and into the near future, but they know long term growth will require expanding our water system. Front Range water comes from an extensive system of reservoirs, pumps and pipes. "If we didn't change our system at all with our current configuration or our water supply system we're probably good on water supply for at least another 20 to 25 years." Growth, however, is expected to continue, so planning is happening now for future water needs. "When we need to start thinking about bringing in additional storage, maybe expanding some of our reservoir storage, perhaps building new reservoirs."

  Gift shop, outbuilding destroyed in Bishop Castle Fire

    Wednesday, March 28 2018
    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  Teachers respond to District 60 moving to a four-day school week

    Thursday, March 29 2018

    District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers. 

  Bill to ban 'games of skill' in Colorado

    Wednesday, March 28 2018

    A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling. 

