Looking to Colorado's future water supply as population booms

Growth in Colorado is booming. State census numbers just out, show Colorado's population jumped by around 70,000 people in 2017.

Growth brings discussions about things like housing, tax dollars and congestion, but the number one factor in continued growth is a reliable water supply. "Our job is to make sure that growth isn't curbed because of water supply issues," said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Resource Engineer, Kalsoum Abbas.

When it comes to water supply, Colorado Springs utilities planners look decades into the future. Within the last year they completed what is called an Integrated Water Resources Plan. "That really looked at our future water supply, 50 plus years out. And a big component of that was estimating our future demand based in part on population."

Estimating population is part of a much larger equation looking at a sustainable water supply long into the future. "Climate modeling, we did water supply modeling, hydrological modeling, river conditions and water exchange modeling."

The supply is strong right now and into the near future, but they know long term growth will require expanding our water system. Front Range water comes from an extensive system of reservoirs, pumps and pipes. "If we didn't change our system at all with our current configuration or our water supply system we're probably good on water supply for at least another 20 to 25 years." Growth, however, is expected to continue, so planning is happening now for future water needs. "When we need to start thinking about bringing in additional storage, maybe expanding some of our reservoir storage, perhaps building new reservoirs."