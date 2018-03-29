Blue Moon creator debuts new cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic beer

Beer that will get you high? A new Colorado-based company says that's exactly what they're making.
Keith Villa, who was the creator and brewmaster of Blue Moon Brewing is launching CERIA beverages, a line of cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages containing THC.
CERIA claims this will be the first cannabis-infused drink to deliver a similar experience to drinking beer.
CERIA also said it is working with a cannabinoid research firm that has developed cannabis formulations that will be used in the new beverage. In a news release, it said ebbu's pharmacology team spent the last few years studying how cannabis impacts users, and will create beverages tailored toward "chill, bliss or energy" highs.
CERIA said the beverages will be processed and infused by licensed marijuana processors, bottled on site and sold in licensed dispensaries. It will be sold in Colorado first, then in other states where marijuana is legal.
The company said the drinks will be offered in states where marijuana is legal by the end of 2018 in at least three strengths: light, regular and full bodied. It also said the beverages will have a variety of sensations.
Consumers will have to be 21 years or older to buy the drinks.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
