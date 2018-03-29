Man arrested for stolen vehicles, series of robberies

Colorado Springs Police arrested a man in connection with two auto thefts and three robberies at coffee shops around Colorado Springs.

Officers arrested Andy Jovan Garcia, 25, in connection to the following crimes:

Nov. 1, 2017: a vehicle was stolen from The Peak Vista Inn & Suites at 7265 Commerce Center Drive.

Nov. 7, 2017: The Kangaroo Coffee at 3670 New Center Point was robbed at gunpoint.

Feb. 4, 2018: A vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Ralphs Ridge.

Feb. 14, 2018: Dutch Brothers Coffee at 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway was robbed at gunpoint.

March 12, 2018: Starbucks Coffee at 5980 Dublin Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint

He was arrested the day after the robbery at the Starbucks on Dublin Boulevard. Police said he will charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of motor vehicle theft.