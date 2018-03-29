City of Colorado Springs sets up fund for victims of townhome fire

Colorado Springs city and El Paso County government officials held a news conference Thursday to announce a fundraising effort to help those affected by the fire at the Sunstone Townhomes.

CSFD told News 5 after the fire that 68 people were displaced by the massive blaze that damaged more than 20 units at the complex.

Colorado Springs City Councol President Richard Skorman said it wants to raise $50,000 to help the people left without a home from the fire.

Skorman said some of the residents didn't have insurance, and some of those people were having trouble being covered by their policies.

The Council of Neighbors & Organizations (CONO) and the Resilient, Inspired, Strong, and Engaged (RISE) group have formed a partnership to manage the fund and distribute the money for temporary housing and other financial issues with their insurance policies.

People can donate to the fund at all Colorado Springs ANB Bank locations, or CLICK HERE for an online donation link.