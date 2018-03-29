City of Colorado Springs sets up fund for victims of townhome fire

Colorado Springs city and El Paso County government officials held a news conference Thursday to announce a fundraising effort to help those affected by the fire at the Sunstone Townhomes.
CSFD told News 5 after the fire that 68 people were displaced by the massive blaze that damaged more than 20 units at the complex.
Colorado Springs City Councol President Richard Skorman said it wants to raise $50,000 to help the people left without a home from the fire.
Skorman said some of the residents didn't have insurance, and some of those people were having trouble being covered by their policies.
The Council of Neighbors & Organizations (CONO) and the Resilient, Inspired, Strong, and Engaged (RISE) group have formed a partnership to manage the fund and distribute the money for temporary housing and other financial issues with their insurance policies.
People can donate to the fund at all Colorado Springs ANB Bank locations, or CLICK HERE for an online donation link.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."