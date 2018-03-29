Fire at Cheyenne Mountain State Park contained

Firefighters are mopping up hot spots and have established a perimeter around a fire that burned at Cheyenne Mountain State Park Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned about a half acre of land in Cheyenne Mountain State Park about 200 yards southwest of the Raptor Glenn Grove campground. That's near the border between the Cheyenne Mountain Air Station and the state park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said it did not prompt any evacuations or burn structures. No recreational trails or campgrounds were burned either.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials confirm the fire at Cheyenne Mountain State Park is OUT, crews are still on scene working to mop up any hot spots. This did NOT burn any trails or recreational areas, no campers had to be evacuated. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/MY2iTW1OyR — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 29, 2018

Fire investigators are working to figure out how it started. A ranger first noticed smoke around 3:50 p.m., prompting a response from CSFD and other area agencies.

The park and campgrounds are still open.