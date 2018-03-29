Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences terminates Executive Director

The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences has announced the termination of the school's Executive Director, Brian Repola.

During a monthly board meeting on March 28, the board of directors voted unanimously to terminate Repola.

In a letter sent to staff and student families, board president James Olonia wrote, " Just prior to spring break, several PSAS staff members made allegations of inappropriate behavior and communications from Mr. Repola. Upon receiving the allegations, Mr. Repola was placed on administrative leave while the board's legal counsel began a formal investigation regarding the allegations. The allegations did not involve any conduct toward or communication to PSAS students.”

Board president Olonia said an investigation revealed several instances of behavior and communication from Mr. Repola to staff members that, “is inappropriate in the workplace and falls well short of the professionalism expected of PSAS employees.”

Repola had served as the school's executive director since July 2014. Business manager, Theresa Martinez will serve as executive director while the school searches for a replacement.