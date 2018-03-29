Colorado Springs to host wildfire and flash flood community meetings

In an effort to increase awareness for wildfire, flash flooding and emergency preparedness, the City of Colorado Springs has announced that it will host two community meetings.

Specific topics addressed at the meetings will be the 2018 Spring - Summer forecast, Waldo Canyon fire burn scar recovery, flood mitigation along the Waldo burn scar, and reducing wildfire risk.

Officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Office of Emergency Management will lead the meeting discussions.

In addition, several organizations will have booths an displays to provide information on a variety of topics related to emergency preparedness and natural hazards.

In addition to attending the meeting, the city wants to encourage residents to download the city's Emergency Preparedness and Safety Guide for information on how to prepare for wildfires, flash flooding, and any other type of emergency.

The meeting are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, April 11 Tuesday, May 8

6:30 – 8 p.m. 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Howbert Elementary School Broadmoor Elementary School

1023 N. 31st Street 440 Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Colorado Springs, CO 80906