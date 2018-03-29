Skier dies after hitting tree in Breckenridge

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of a skier at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a skier colliding with a tree just before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

The skier collided with a tree on Peak 9 and was transported to the Breckenridge Medical Clinic.

The Summit County Coroner pronounced the man dead from blunt force trauma injuries.

The skier has been identified as 72-year-old George Constantine of Denver.