Convenience store robbed on Springs north end

Just after 1;30 a.m. Wednesday night, Colorado Springs Police received a call about a convenience store robbery in the 2800 block of Briargate Blvd.

Police said that two males of unknown race entered the business with handguns.

One of the suspects held a gun to the clerks head and demanded money and cigarettes.

The two suspects left the store with an unknown amount of cash and store merchandise.

The suspects were both wearing bandannas over their faces and were unable to be identified.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.