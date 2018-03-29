Hundreds of pounds of pot seized from grow in Colorado Springs

On Wednesday, March 28, detectives from the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI) along with the Fountain Police Department Rapid Response Team executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Reminiscent Circle in Fountain.
According to police, the investigation revealed information that led them to an address in the area of 1000 Valkenburg Drive, in Colorado Springs. Investigators established enough probably cause at this residence to obtain a search warrant.
While searching the residence, police said they discovered two full functional grow operations. 146 pounds of marijuana product was seized from the basement of the residence. 66 plants were also found growing in the basement.
One male suspect was taken into custody at the Valkenburg residence and charged with felony cultivation and felony distribution.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs has a new owner. The deal was closed on Tuesday and the mall is now owned by "Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Manager.
