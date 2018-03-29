Hundreds of pounds of pot seized from grow in Colorado Springs

On Wednesday, March 28, detectives from the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI) along with the Fountain Police Department Rapid Response Team executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Reminiscent Circle in Fountain.

According to police, the investigation revealed information that led them to an address in the area of 1000 Valkenburg Drive, in Colorado Springs. Investigators established enough probably cause at this residence to obtain a search warrant.

While searching the residence, police said they discovered two full functional grow operations. 146 pounds of marijuana product was seized from the basement of the residence. 66 plants were also found growing in the basement.

One male suspect was taken into custody at the Valkenburg residence and charged with felony cultivation and felony distribution.