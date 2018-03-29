Quantcast

Pothole problems? What changing temperatures mean for your commute

COLORADO SPRINGS -

With the mild winter southern Colorado has seen this year, road crews have been able to gain an upper hand on potholes and road construction.

The general lack of snow may lead some to believe that we're in the clear, but drastic shifts in temperature can actually lead to a number of issues and cause more potholes.

Though fluctuating temperatures may lead to more potholes, CDOT said they should be able to quickly fix them. The dry winter has resulted thus far in a reduced work load for CDOT, and has left more money in the budget.

"Whatever potholes we have out there, were taking care of them as they come in. Our patrols are on the road every day, and when they see a pot hole they'll fix it right then," said CDOT representative Brad Bauer.

According to AAA, on average, drivers pay $300 to repair pot hole damage to their cars, and although you can't avoid them all, there are things you can do to help reduce the damage.

The main thing that can help alleviate pothole damage is maintaining the air level in your tires, and making sure you have enough tread. The simplest way to check your tread at home is with the penny test. To do this test, put an upside down penny in your tire tread and if you can see all of Lincoln's head, you need new tires. 

