Thursday Morning Weather; Chilly today, breezy/warmer Good Friday

Today's Forecast:
Biggest issues this morning are chilly temps, and the need to scrape your windshield this morning.
Mixed sun & clouds today, but chilly out there...numbers are expected to warm up to around 50 in the Springs and upper 50s Pueblo.
It will warm up, Good Friday, and stay at least partly sunny. Saturday looks ok, but a weak cold front may shave back temps later Saturday into Easter morning...but much warmer temps are coming back Sunday afternoon through Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 50; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 57; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 55; Low - 27. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 42; Low - 20. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 45; Low - 22. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.
PLAINS: High - 59; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Slight chance later day sprinkle. Becoming clear and cold tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 56; Low - 25. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Slight chance later day sprinkle. Becoming clear and cold tonight.
EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
Both days appear dry, but there is a slight chance for some evening sprinkles on Saturday...as a cold front clips us. It would shave back temps for that night only, with Sunday appearing to be the warmer of the two weekend days. Initially, it appeared Sunday sunrise services could begin overcast and cold, but as we get closer...maybe a chilly start, but it may be a pretty bright day from rise to set now.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.
District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall. While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks. As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.
Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs has a new owner. The deal was closed on Tuesday and the mall is now owned by "Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Manager.
