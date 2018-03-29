Thursday Morning Weather; Chilly today, breezy/warmer Good Friday

Today's Forecast:

Biggest issues this morning are chilly temps, and the need to scrape your windshield this morning.

Mixed sun & clouds today, but chilly out there...numbers are expected to warm up to around 50 in the Springs and upper 50s Pueblo.

It will warm up, Good Friday, and stay at least partly sunny. Saturday looks ok, but a weak cold front may shave back temps later Saturday into Easter morning...but much warmer temps are coming back Sunday afternoon through Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 50; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 57; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 55; Low - 27. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 42; Low - 20. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 45; Low - 22. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 59; Low - 26. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Slight chance later day sprinkle. Becoming clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 56; Low - 25. Mixed sun & clouds today, chilly. Slight chance later day sprinkle. Becoming clear and cold tonight.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Both days appear dry, but there is a slight chance for some evening sprinkles on Saturday...as a cold front clips us. It would shave back temps for that night only, with Sunday appearing to be the warmer of the two weekend days. Initially, it appeared Sunday sunrise services could begin overcast and cold, but as we get closer...maybe a chilly start, but it may be a pretty bright day from rise to set now.