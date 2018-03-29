Quantcast

Dry vegetation in Pueblo West causing concern, fire mitigation plan in the works

PUEBLO -

Even with the much-needed moisture this week conditions are still drastically dry in southern Colorado.

The danger of brush fires is even higher with all the weeds and vegetation. It's why people in Pueblo West are taking action to help. 

The Pueblo West Fire Department says it's working with Pueblo West Metropolitan District on trimming and mowing plans for this spring. They say vegetation has grown even more due to all the moisture from last year, but even with the recent rain the weeds are still very dry, causing a big fire hazard. 

"There's a chance of us being in some really big trouble," said Pueblo resident Tino Trujllo. "It's definitely a concern with fire danger this year...if they could have some controlled burns in some of these areas for some of these weeds I think it would definitely help them out in the summertime if the fire danger does stay higher."

That fire danger this summer is something Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta expects. 

"We certainly take that very seriously and we want to make sure that those risks are mitigated in a timely fashion."

It's why the fire department and Pueblo West Metropolitan District are working on the annual plan to clear vegetation on district property. 

Caserta said, "The Pueblo West Metropolitan District is currently out getting all their mowing equipment ready to go for the spring."

Mowing in Pueblo West is not exactly a quick job. 

"Folks need to realize that there's a lot of property in Pueblo West, over 50 square miles that has to be maintained."

It's also not as simple as people might think. 

"When they go out to do any kind of mowing, if they're concerned at all about how windy it is or anything like that, they have to take into consideration the same types of dangers of sparking a fire themselves by mowing and hitting rocks, and things that can cause a spark." 

As of Wednesday, the exact plan for getting rid of the vegetation was still being discussed. 

However, Caserta says one thing is certain: "I can assure everybody that the fire department has taken a very proactive stance with the metro district in order to help the process."

Pueblo West Metropolitan District says the fire mitigation plan will be finalized within the month.

The fire department has some tips for what you can do to mitigate fire hazards: 

  • Keep an eye on weeds and vegetation on your own property
  • Do not burn on windy days
  • Don't be careless with cigarettes or tools that could cause a spark

