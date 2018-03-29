Teachers respond to District 60 moving to a four-day school week

District 60 is moving to a four-day school week this fall.

While some teachers are excited about getting an extra day off to plan, grade or be with their families, others are worried the cost savings will be coming out of their paychecks.

As the bell rings after another day, a cloud of uncertainty lingers over some teachers.

"Should I start applying for jobs right now?" Rebecca Tomlin, a District 60 teacher said.

Tomlin teaches 7th grade math at Risley International Academy of Innovation.

"Things are tight, salaries are not where we would like them to be and so I am worried about taking care of my son," she said.

District 60 says they plan to save upwards of $1.4 million each year after switching to a four-day school week.

"They didn't tell us how, is that my salary? Or is that my job? Is that the savings on transportation? Just very uncertain, some reassurance would be nice," she said.

Working for an innovation school, right now, she gets an extra stipend on top of her salary for the extra hours and extra days she puts in.

"So cutting to a four-day school week and shortening the school year, that's a big chunk of my salary that's going to go away," she said.

And while it's unclear how much, District 60 confirmed with News 5, these stipends will be reduced.

On the flip side, the Pueblo Education Association, the local teachers union, took a survey of their teachers last week and found, the majority of their teachers across the board were in favor of these changes.

"I'm excited for them, I really am, I think the four day week is going to be good for kids and I see that in my own child," she said.

Kendra Zerfas, an art specialist at Belmont Elementary School says her son goes to school in District 70, they switched over to a four-day week four years ago.

"The teachers in District 70 that I know and I'm friends with, they love the four-day week, and they really, it was a hard adjustment and I remember that when they went to it very clearly

but change is hard anywhere but they love it now," Zerfas said.

As we've reported, more than 40 percent of students in District 60 are chronically absent, Zerfas believe this could help cut down those numbers.

"I think that parents will have an easier time of getting their kids to school by saying you only have to go four days, come on you can make it, you've made it two, you can make it two more," she said.

And she's excited about having longer class periods.

"I think we'll actually get more teaching done," she said.

It's clear there are a lot of details the district is still working to figure out right now before the changes kick in this August.

By the way, the Colorado Department of Education says 55 percent of our state's school districts have four-day weeks.