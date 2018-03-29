Colorado Springs City Council considering measure to fine unresponsive landlords

The Colorado Springs City Council is considering passing an ordinance that empowers tenants to hold landlords accountable for unsafe or unsanitary living conditions.

Councilmembers passed the "Quality Housing Accountability Act" unanimously on its first reading. The council will vote a final time on the issue on April 10, which would add the measure to the city code.

If approved, the act would fine property managers more than $500 if they get more than five violations in a year, allowing the city's neighborhood services division to carry out the new ordinance.

"[It gives] the city more teeth or strength to compel the property owners to really be more proactive in maintaining their entire complex, entire apartment complex or buildings," said Peter Wysocki, city director of planning and community development.

The city said nearly half of the complaints of code violations in 2017 stemmed from eight property owners in Colorado Springs, but it received numerous complaints from tenants affected by poor conditions at prior city council meetings.

If approved on the second reading, it will go into effect on April 23.