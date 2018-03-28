Two men convicted of murder counts in 2016 killings

(Booking photo of Richard Spanks)
Two men arrested for three 2016 murders in southeast Colorado Springs were convicted on three murder counts Wednesday afternoon.
Richard Allon Spanks and Haywood Eugene Miller were convicted of several counts of first degree murder and related counts.
Spanks and Miller were both suspects in two deadly shootings several days apart in late November 2016, leaving Marcus Williams, 21, Jacquline Cline, 33, and Victoria Loftis, 23, dead.
Miller was arrested shortly after the shootings, while Miller was found months later in the Phoenix area.
Sentencing is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Pueblo City Schools will implement a four-day school week starting in the 2018-2019 school year.
