Two men convicted of murder counts in 2016 killings - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Two men convicted of murder counts in 2016 killings

COLORADO SPRINGS -

(Booking photo of Richard Spanks)

Two men arrested for three 2016 murders in southeast Colorado Springs were convicted on three murder counts Wednesday afternoon.

Richard Allon Spanks and Haywood Eugene Miller were convicted of several counts of first degree murder and related counts.

Spanks and Miller were both suspects in two deadly shootings several days apart in late November 2016, leaving Marcus Williams, 21, Jacquline Cline, 33, and Victoria Loftis, 23, dead.

Miller was arrested shortly after the shootings, while Miller was found months later in the Phoenix area.

Sentencing is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

