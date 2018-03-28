Bill to ban 'games of skill' in Colorado

A bill making its way through the state legislature would classify arcade-style games, that reward participants with cash as gambling.

Many know these as 'games of skill,' the people who work in the industry say they're not a form of gambling because the player is in control.

'Gambling is simply hoping for the best, we don't have any of those games in our arcades,' said Chris Howes, Executive Director of the Colorado Skill Games and Entertainment Association.

'We're asking for language to be cleared up so there isn't any ambiguity,' said Dan May, 4th Judicial District Attorney- his office is supporting the bill.

The bill, which already got the go ahead from the house, will now make its way through the senate.

If it goes through, it would make these games of skill arcades illegal- by classifying them as gambling under current law.

Some law enforcement agencies are enforcing these businesses as illegal gambling.

Just this week, Denver police arrested 3 people in connection to these games of skill business.

'If the law is so clear right now that law enforcement can conduct these raids, then why is a new bill at the Colorado state capitol necessary?' said Howe.

Howe also noted that in 2016, Colorado lawmakers approved a bi-partisan bill to allow fantasy sports leagues in the state.

Still, for those enforcing the law- it can be a challenge.

In El Paso County, a case dealing with these type of businesses resulted in a ruling from the judge saying the law was too vague, the District Attorney is appealing that.

If these types of businesses were to exist in Colorado, May says it would mean approval from the people who live there.

'It's up to the voters,' said May, 'it certainly isn't the business, the business doesn't just get to open up what we define as slot machines and say oh no I'm a game of skill.'

The bill holds bi-partisan support as it moves into the senate.