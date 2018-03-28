Quantcast

More money needed for Westside Avenue Action Plan - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

More money needed for Westside Avenue Action Plan

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

On time, but it is now over budget. There is now $3.9 million extra needed for the Westside Avenue Action Plan project between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. It is the area formerly known as No Man’s Land.

There has been a lot of shuffling of the timeline to keep on track for an on-time finish. That shuffling is because of weather, also digging up a lot of surprises. "Boulders underneath the ground that lead to some issues for us; we had tires we ran into; we had mismarked utility lines,” said El Paso County, Spokesman Greg Dingrando.

The unexpected adds expense. $1.3 million for reworking the design and another $2.6 million for added materials and construction cost. “Through that process and redesign we actually had to reengineer and redo some things," said Dingrando. The total over budget funding is $3.9 million approved by El Paso County Commissioners.

The extra cost gets covered by temporarily shifting dollars from another project. "That project is not even to the design phase yet, so a long way to go for that project,” said Dingrando, “This project here is clearly already underway and the money is needed right now.” The money is shifted from Pikes Peak Rural Transportation (PPRTA) funding. The money will be reimbursed. Since this project benefits El Paso County, Colorado springs and Manitou Springs, all three will contribute a portion of the repayment.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:51:07 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  • VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

  • Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:48:27 GMT

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?