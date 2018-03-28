More money needed for Westside Avenue Action Plan

On time, but it is now over budget. There is now $3.9 million extra needed for the Westside Avenue Action Plan project between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. It is the area formerly known as No Man’s Land.

There has been a lot of shuffling of the timeline to keep on track for an on-time finish. That shuffling is because of weather, also digging up a lot of surprises. "Boulders underneath the ground that lead to some issues for us; we had tires we ran into; we had mismarked utility lines,” said El Paso County, Spokesman Greg Dingrando.

The unexpected adds expense. $1.3 million for reworking the design and another $2.6 million for added materials and construction cost. “Through that process and redesign we actually had to reengineer and redo some things," said Dingrando. The total over budget funding is $3.9 million approved by El Paso County Commissioners.

The extra cost gets covered by temporarily shifting dollars from another project. "That project is not even to the design phase yet, so a long way to go for that project,” said Dingrando, “This project here is clearly already underway and the money is needed right now.” The money is shifted from Pikes Peak Rural Transportation (PPRTA) funding. The money will be reimbursed. Since this project benefits El Paso County, Colorado springs and Manitou Springs, all three will contribute a portion of the repayment.